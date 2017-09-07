Events, businesses raising funds for Hurricane Harvey relief

Zaxby’s across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky
- Fundraiser being held Thursday, Sept. 7
- 10 percent of sales from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. being donated to the American Red Cross
Zoës Kitchen with American Red Cross
- All 230 locations will accept monetary donations at checkout; donors will receive $3 off next purchase
- Company will match portion of donations
- Starts Sept. 7 and lasts through Sept. 30
Tacos for Texas dinner in Nashville
- Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Martin’s BBQ in downtown Nashville
- Musicians, local chefs, and area businesses teaming to support Texas
- Tickets to the event go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at noon at TacosForTexas.com
School districts across the state of Tennessee
- Superintendents are joining forces across the state for the Tennessee Volunteers for Texas school supply drive
- Collecting new items such as backpacks, ruled paper, No. 2 pencils, scissors, glue and crayons
- Schools buses are also being accepted
- Collection site in Williamson County at the agriculture center at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin
- Monetary donations may be made through the Community Foundation website
Charity on Top teams with Cardcash
- Gift cards can be transferred into cash donations
- Unwanted gift cards can be donated, resold, and have the resale value go to Harvey relief
- Visit Harvey.Cardcash.com to participate