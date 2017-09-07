Events, businesses raising funds for Hurricane Harvey relief

Zaxby’s across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky

  • Fundraiser being held Thursday, Sept. 7
  • 10 percent of sales from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. being donated to the American Red Cross

Zoës Kitchen with American Red Cross

  • All 230 locations will accept monetary donations at checkout; donors will receive $3 off next purchase
  • Company will match portion of donations
  • Starts Sept. 7 and lasts through Sept. 30

Tacos for Texas dinner in Nashville

  • Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Martin’s BBQ in downtown Nashville
  • Musicians, local chefs, and area businesses teaming to support Texas
  • Tickets to the event go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at noon at TacosForTexas.com

School districts across the state of Tennessee

  • Superintendents are joining forces across the state for the Tennessee Volunteers for Texas school supply drive
  • Collecting new items such as backpacks, ruled paper, No. 2 pencils, scissors, glue and crayons
  • Schools buses are also being accepted
  • Collection site in Williamson County at the agriculture center at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin
  • Monetary donations may be made through the Community Foundation website

Charity on Top teams with Cardcash

  • Gift cards can be transferred into cash donations
  • Unwanted gift cards can be donated, resold, and have the resale value go to Harvey relief
  • Visit Harvey.Cardcash.com to participate

