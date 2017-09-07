Digital Dangers: Homeland Security teams with Williamson County Schools

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Online dangers are very real and prevalent, especially for young teenagers as issues such as sexting and cyberbullying become more prevalent.

In an effort to keep children safe and raise awareness, Williamson County Schools is teaming up with Homeland Security Investigations.

The aim is to create a series of educational videos about digital dangers, including information on dangerous smartphone apps and online predators.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees operations in Tennessee, says the message is clear.

“Parents need to understand that Williamson County is not immune from the danger,” said Hammer. “Once your child has a device that is connected to the internet, he or she is connected to everyone on the internet. Once an image of your child leaves that device, there is no return to sender button.”

According to a press release, each video features HSI Special Agent Dennis Fetting, who has conducted over 200 online child safety presentations in Middle Tennessee within the past several years including many at Williamson County schools.

“We believe providing children, teens, parents and teachers with information regarding the dangers of online environments is immensely important,” said Fetting. “Our goal is to raise awareness about the issues that are becoming prevalent among the youth of today and make sure these issues are addressed.”

Williamson County Schools will release the first Digital Dangers video in the Sept. 8 issue of InFocus with additional videos to follow in the coming weeks.

Each video will be posted on the Williamson County Schools YouTube channel.

