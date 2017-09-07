Delta pilots race Hurricane Irma to Puerto Rico–and win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday, one Delta plane took a flight path no other commercial pilots would attempt through the bands of Hurricane Irma.

The plane flew from John F. Kennedy International Airport into San Juan Airport in Puerto Rico, as Hurricane Irma was bearing down on the island.

It stayed on the ground for 40 minutes, picking up 173 passengers. The plane then took back off for New York City, safely flying away from the island, in between bands of the storm.

According to the Delta website, the Boeing 737-900ER aircraft, flight 431, landed in San Juan, Puerto Rico at 12:01 p.m. The same plane, under new flight number Delta 302, then took off 12:41 p.m., 24 minutes ahead of schedule. In all, the plane was on the ground for only 40 minutes.

A picture of the flight board in the airport showed every other departing and arriving flight to and from San Juan Airport canceled, except for the lone Delta flight.

A self-described aviation geek, Jason Rabinowitz, was watching flight radars as the storm approached. Rabinowitz, using the handle @AirlineFlyer, tweeted as he watched other flights approach Puerto Rico and then turn around mid-air because of the hurricane.

He was watching Delta flight 431 approach the island and tweeted, “You really want to fly into SJU during a category 5 hurricane, DL431? Everyone else has turned around.”

After the plane landed and took off 40 minutes later, Rabinowitz tweeted, “Now DL302 has to climb out of SJU, and they’re doing so between the outer band of #Irma and the core of the storn. Amazing stuff.”

“Our meteorology team is the best in the business,” said Erik Snell, the Vice President for Delta Operations and Customer Center. “They took a hard look at the weather data and the track of the storm and worked with the flight crew and dispatcher to agree it was safe to operate the flight. And our flight and ground crews were incredible in their effort to turn the aircraft quickly and safely so the flight could depart well before the hurricane threat.”

In a statement, the airlines said that when the plane was approaching San Juan, “Winds were around 24 knots with gusts up to 31 knots – all well below operating limits for the 737-900ER to safely operate.”

The flight crew that brought the plane safely into San Juan was relieved by a second crew that flew the plane back to New York. The original crew rode as passengers on the flight back to JFK.