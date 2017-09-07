Clarksville police recover stolen Boy Scout trailer; Suspect arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police have arrested the man responsible for a stolen Boy Scout trailer.

According to Clarksville Now, police identified John Ignacio as the suspect who stole the trailer. He was arrested Wednesday after he turned himself him. His bond was set at $15,000.

Police said Ignacio sold the stolen trailer to a Hopkinsville man for $1,200.The buyer of the trailer took it home and saw the Boy Scout decals showing through the paint.

That’s when he discovered that the trailer was stolen. He then contacted authorities.

According to police, Ignacio was out on bond for previous charges and has an extensive criminal history involving robbery and identity theft.