Bob Mueller to play in charity hockey game with Nashville firefighters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s Bob Mueller is playing in a charity hockey game with the Nashville firefighters on Saturday.

The department’s fourth annual 9/11 memorial game is meant to honor the 343 firefighters who died in the terror attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.

“It’s a chance for us to remember the firefighters, police officers, EMTs and paramedics who lost their lives on Sept. 11 and in that process since starting this, we have lost several members of our department, and obviously the police department has lost several members on theirs, and we are just kind of remembering them and celebrating who they were to us,” said Nashville firefighter Scott Wrenn.

Money raised at this year’s event will benefit the Lily Rose Foundation, which was started by News 2’s Jerry Barlar. The foundation benefits two young sisters who lost their family in a tragic fire earlier this year.

In addition hockey, there will be an auction filled with items donated from stars like Vince Gill, Rascal Flatts and Amy Grant, among others.

The benefit game starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Ice Center In Antioch.