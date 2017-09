Blake Lewis teaches social studies and is the girls softball coach at Winfree Bryant Middle School in Lebanon, Wilson County.

Peers say he’s a great mentor to students, and thoughtful in the way he crafts lessons to engage students. He was named Teacher of the Year last school year at Winfree Bryant.

Students say he’s awesome!

So we salute Blake Lewis as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Click here to view past educators.