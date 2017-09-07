Autopsy reveals 12-year-old Goodlettsville girl was strangled

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An autopsy revealed that a 12-year-old girl found dead inside her family’s Goodlettsville mobile home was strangled.

Yhoana Arteaga was found unresponsive on her bedroom floor by family members on the evening of Aug. 10. Her family initiated CPR and called 911.

Arteaga was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to the autopsy, Arteaga had multiple bruises on her forehead, right ear, behind her right ear and ankle. Multiple abrasions were also found on her body and her pants and underwear were also stained with blood. A sexual assault kit was performed on Arteaga. The results of that kit were not listed in the autopsy.

The autopsy also indicated there was also a faintly recognizable rectangular shaped imprint and patterned abrasions on her right cheek. There were also abrasions and faint ligature marks on her neck.

Police previously said Arteaga may have known her killer. No arrests have been made in the case.

“This is a horrible, brutal thing. I’ve never seen anything this brutal in my entire career. The police department is coming together like no case I’ve ever seen in my career,” Sgt. David Kautzman previously said.

Arteha was registered at Liberty Collegiate Academy charter school, where she had attended for two years.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.