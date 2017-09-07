Addiction experts, law enforcement team up for opioid education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Addiction exports and law enforcement teamed up in Hendersonville for a public educational forum on opioids Thursday.

The forum was called “Community in Crisis” and was led by the Sumner County Anti-drug Coalition.

Clinical Officer with JourneyPure Chief, Sam McMaster, says that opioid overdoses are becoming more common than car accidents.

“More people died last year of an opioid overdose than people died in car accidents before we put in seatbelts. It’s a public health epidemic,” says McMaster.

Officials with the Sumner County Sheriff’s office told News 2 they’ve seen a sharp rise in both opioid abuse and overdoses.