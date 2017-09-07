2 inmates escape work crew in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two inmates escaped while working with a road crew on Thursday in Putnam County.

The sheriff’s office identified them as Jordan Langford, 23, and Michael Flanigan, 21, who were last seen just north of Cookeville near Gainesboro Grade and Chester King Road.

Authorities believe the two men were picked up by a vehicle and are no longer in the area.

Langford was previously charged with a violation of probation. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 200 lbs. with short brown hair, green eyes, and several tattoos on his arms

Flanigan was charged with two counts of violation of probation, criminal impersonation, assault, general sessions capias, and driving on a re-voked license.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 155 lbs. with medium length brown hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos on his arms too.

Escape warrants have been issued for both men, and their bonds are set at $20,000 per person.

Both Flanigan and Langford had earned enough good behavior points to be selected for one of the work crew programs; however, both have chosen to break not only the rules but laws. Therefore additional warrants and new charges have been filed.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Langford or Flanigan should call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484 or local law enforcement.