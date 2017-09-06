TSU holds Tiger Day Out to promote safety on Campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State University hosted Tiger Day Out Wednesday, along with Nashville Crime Stoppers, to help students and staff learn more about safety on campus.

This was the 3rd year for the event that took place on the Administrative Lawn.

It was held during the day this year to include more students and faculty.

Students got to meet campus police and Metro police officers from North Precinct. They shared information about how to stay safe and fight back against crime.

The goal of Tiger Day Out is to forge relationships between student, staff and the agencies who support them, so young people know where to turn if they need help.