Titans tackle Taylor Lewan twists his ankle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans are healthy for the season opener, but they did get a couple of scares this week in practice, including Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan going down with a twisted ankle.

Head coach Mike Mularkey said Lewan is “day to day” and is still expected to play Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Cornerback LeShaun Sims also got dinged this week when he strained a groin muscle in practice Monday. Mularkey said Sims is also “day to day” and is also expected to play.

Rookie wide receiver Corey Davis continues to do more and more in practice as he recovers from a pulled hamstring. Mularkey said Davis took a step forward on Wednesday.

“He’s probably taken more reps today than he’s taken all of training camp. It was good to see him in there and take as many as he did. It was pretty productive,” the head coach told media.

Davis missed every preseason game for the Titans, but will play against the Raiders, we just do not know how much.