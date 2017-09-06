Thousands in power tools stolen from South Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for two suspects who broke into a South Nashville business, taking several thousands of dollars worth of power tools Tuesday night.

It happened at Valley Interior Products on Hermitage Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the two broke a front window of the store and began taking items.

They made multiple trips back and forth with the stolen goods.

Metro police said they drove away in a dark blue SUV, possibly a Chevy Trailblazer or GMC Envoy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.