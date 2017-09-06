Tennessee National Guard monitors refineries after Hurricane Harvey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In response to the terrible flooding in Texas from Hurricane Harvey, many Tennesseans have helped by donating or traveling to the disaster area to help.

The Tennessee Air National Guard is among those lending a helping hand as relief efforts continue.

The 12 airmen from the 118th Wing of the Tennessee are not actually traveling to Texas. Instead, they are utilizing high resolution satellite and aerial pictures to analyze oil refineries and waste water treatment plants.

“This is why America has a National Guard, to fight wars abroad and to save lives at home,” said Col. Keith Allbritten.

He continued, “This is what I would call an unclassified operations floor. Our airmen are trained to do federal missions to support combatant commanders. They take these federal skill sets and they apply them to unclassified operations.”

The airmen work at a domestic operations center where they interpret satellite pictures and aerial photography. They are particularly looking at waste water treatment plants and oil refineries.

The Tennessee Air Guard actually used the same technology they are using now during the wildfires in Gatlinburg and East Tennessee last November.

Their information actually allowed Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) to ask for federal disaster aid a week before they would have been able to without the technology.

