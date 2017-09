CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One lane of Interstate 24 West was closed unexpectedly Wednesday to repair a sinkhole.

The work is being done just over the M.L.K. Jr. Parkway exit near Sango.

TDOT told News 2 it will be closed for hours and will cause big delays during rush hour traffic Wednesday evening.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.