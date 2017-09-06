Red Cross needs volunteers to help in both Texas, Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Hurricane Irma batters the Caribbean Sea and churns towards Florida, volunteers are mobilizing.

J.R. Kelley is one of roughly 15 volunteers from Tennessee headed to Florida to aid in disaster relief on behalf of the American Red Cross.

The volunteers will work with others from around the country to provide shelter, food and supplies to those displaced by Hurricane Irma.

A total of around 45 Red Cross volunteers from Tennessee are deployed to Southeast Texas and Florida.

“I’m looking forward to being involved in the sheltering services there and helping in any way I can,” said Kelley.

The recovery in and around Houston will take years, and Irma has the potential to be catastrophic, so the Red Cross will need financial donations and volunteers more now than ever.

“Harvey alone was probably one of the largest relief efforts we’ve had in years,” said Sarah Basel with the American Red Cross in Nashville. “So putting that together with Hurricane Irma, we know this is a huge effort. “It’s going to take the hands of all our staff and volunteers.”

“We’re asking people who are interested in volunteering to come out and take a course. Sign up to become a volunteer online. It’s the preparation in advance that allows us to respond so quickly,” Bassel added.

