Man accused of statutory rape wanted in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Columbia are on the lookout for a man wanted for rape and they need help to find him.

Glenn Edward “Memphis” Miller, 25, is accused of statutory rape.

Police are posting his picture on social media. They say he’s 6’2″, and weighs about 150 lbs.

There is an active arrest warrant for Miller.

Anyone who knows where he is should contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670, Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.