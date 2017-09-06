Prison officials: Officer assaulted by inmate at Trousdale Turner

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate late Wednesday afternoon in Trousdale, according to prison officials.

CoreCivic said it happened at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility in Hartsville.

The officer is stable and being treated at an outside medical facility. Details on his injuries weren’t released.

“We are fully cooperating with our government partner and the incident is being investigate,” CoreCivic added.

The prison was placed on lockdown due to the incident. Further information wasn’t known.