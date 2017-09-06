Police: Woman gets upset over Zaxby’s sauce, spits in employee’s face

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old woman is accused of spitting in the face of a Zaxby’s employee in Lebanon amid a disagreement over the restaurant’s special sauce.

Police said it happened on Aug. 21 just after 5:50 p.m. The victim called authorities to report the incident and give a description of the woman as well as her tag number.

Authorities were led to Tiffney Johnson, who is charged with simple assault. She has since been released on $1,500 bond.

