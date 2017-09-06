Police search for missing 13-year-old girl in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a 13-year-old girl missing from Putnam County Tuesday night.

Cookeville police reported Elaisjah King was last seen near West Seventh Street and Pine Avenue around 7 p.m.

Elaisjah is between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing between 120 to 140 pounds. She was wearing a gray Reebok hooded sweatshirt with black letters on the front, black sweat pants with lime green stripes on the side.

Police believe she was carrying a laundry basket full of clothes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cookeville police a t 931-526-2125.