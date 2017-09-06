Police investigate break-in at Goodlettsville pawn shop

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a Goodlettsville pawn shop was broken into early Wednesday morning.

It happened at A and D Pawn on the corner of South Main Street and RiverGate Parkway around 5:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 a white van was used to smash in the front door.

It is unknown what was taken from the store.

The van was seen fleeing toward Interstate 65.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.