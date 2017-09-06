Pet of the Week for Sept. 4, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Rafeal–1 year old–Male

Rafeal is a big fella who loves to run, jump and play. He cannot wait for his family to come find him.

Bubba Ray–3 years old–Male

Bubba Ray runs the cutest and silliest zoomies. He is the absolute life of the party.

Bucky—6 years old–Male

This pupper will win your heart in 3.2 seconds. He has the goofiest personality and gives the best hugs.

Tiger–3 years old–Male

Tiger is simply the coolest cat. He is uber laid back and cannot wait to be your lap warmer.

Queen Meowsers–1 year old- Female

Queen Meowser is our longest stay feline resident and simply the coolest cat.

