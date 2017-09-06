Pet of the Week for Sept. 4, 2017

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.
Rafeal–1 year old–Male
Rafeal is a big fella who loves to run, jump and play. He cannot wait for his family to come find him.
Bubba Ray–3 years old–Male
Bubba Ray runs the cutest and silliest zoomies. He is the absolute life of the party.
Bucky—6 years old–Male
This pupper will win your heart in 3.2 seconds. He has the goofiest personality and gives the best hugs.
Tiger–3 years old–Male
Tiger is simply the coolest cat. He is uber laid back and cannot wait to be your lap warmer.
Queen Meowsers–1 year old- Female
Queen Meowser is our longest stay feline resident and simply the coolest cat.
