Nashville Predators hosting rookie games at Ford Ice Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators will host the Tampa Bay Lightning for a three-game rookie camp series starting Saturday at Ford Ice Center in Antioch.

The series comes after the 2017 rookie tournament scheduled for Estero, Florida, was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.

The two teams will face off on Saturday at 2 p.m. and at noon Sunday before reconvening on Tuesday, Sept. 12 for the final game at 11 a.m.

The games are all open the public and the Predators are collecting $10 donations to benefit Hurricane Irma relief.

