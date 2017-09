NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot during an argument with another man at a Hermitage motel Tuesday night.

It happened at the Hermitage Inn on Lebanon Pike around 9:15 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the men were involved in an argument when one was shot in the leg.

He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Police believe the argument was over money.

No additional information was released.