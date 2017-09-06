Jailer charged with assault in tasing incident at Cheatham County jail

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A jailer was indicted by a grand jury on multiple counts of assault after using a stun gun on a restrained inmate at the Cheatham County jail.

Video of the incident, which occurred last November, sparked controversy when it surfaced in July.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents began looking into Mark Bryant on Aug. 3.

The investigation reportedly revealed that on Nov. 5, 2016, corrections officers removed the inmate from his booking cell after he became violent toward himself and other inmates.

While being restrained in a restraint chair, the TBI says the inmate was able to loosen one arm, after which Bryant is accused of using a stun gun on him at least four times, one of which lasted approximately 25 seconds.

Bryant was indicted Tuesday by the Cheatham County Grand Jury on four charges of assault and one charge of official misconduct.

He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Cheatham County jail on $75,000 bond.

Sheriff Mike Breedlove released the following statement after Bryant’s arrest:

“The Cheatham County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Mark Bryant. As Sheriff I am saddened this happened within our jail. We have taken all necessary steps to prevent this from happening again. On my watch, excessive force will never be tolerated,” he said.

The sheriff continued, “Cheatham countians have been so supportive of their sheriff’s office and it’s dedicated employees. A terrible mistake was made and has been addressed. Because of this, we have become better servants. We will always do our best to protect all citizens including inmates in our facility.”

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.

The former inmate, Jordan Norris, who was 18 years old at the time, has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s department. He alleges the jailers used excessive force.