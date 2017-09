FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are searching for a 57-year-old man who has not been seen in over a week.

Police said Lawrence Moore disappeared after an argument on with an acquaintance on Aug. 27. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Moore’s car, a 2005 gold four-door Kia Spectra is also unaccounted for.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is urged to call Franklin police at 615-794-4000.