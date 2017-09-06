Former Tennessee residents make plans to evacuate Fla. ahead of Irma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Tennessee couple who now lives in Palm Beach Garden, Florida, is preparing for Hurricane Irma like thousands of others.

“I am going to take my two sons and our dog and head north to family while my husband stays behind,” said Kedra Singer. “Being in the emergency services as an emergency room physician, he has to go tomorrow and report to the hospital.”

Singer told News 2 making plans to evacuate Florida has been a challenge. She said grocery store shelves are bare and ATMs are low on money. She also said there are long lines to get gas, and some stations were out.

“Some gas stations are making you go inside and take a number and trying to get more organized because there are people getting into altercations over the gas,” Singer said. “All of the hardware stores are out of bolts that you need for the hurricane shutters.”

While Singer and her children are evacuating the state, her husband and other medical staff will move into the hospital until further notice.

Dr. Singer said right now he is focused on getting his family to safety.

“I am grateful that I am able to get them out of town honestly because it is really scary when they are here and I have to worry about them and I can’t be with them and I have to be at work,” he said.

He continued, “It’s just overwhelming really, so I am glad that they are able to get on the road today so that even if it doesn’t hit I don’t have to worry about them being safe when I have to worry about everyone else.”

