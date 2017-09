NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –A HAZMAT situation prompted the evacuation of buildings on the campus of Vanderbilt University Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 2200 block of Garland Avenue in the heart of campus around 6:30 a.m.

Alarms were heard going off throughout the area.

Students and faculty received an alert asking them to avoid the area in case of a radiological event.

People were allowed back into buildings around 7:45 a.m. after nothing was found.