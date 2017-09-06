Country singer Jo Dee Messina announces cancer diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country singer Jo Dee Messina announced on her website Wednesday that she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this summer.

According to her website, Messina is working closely with a team to explore options and will begin receiving treatment later this fall. Messina, who is enrolled at The King’s University, is taking the semester off from classes.

Her last tour date for the year is scheduled for Oct. 7 and all other 2017 dates are being postponed.

“God is going to use her and her story to intercept people in their pain and remind them that He is near,” said music producer Seth Fieldes.

Updates on Messina’s health will be released as necessary. Read more here.

Messina is known for her hits, such as “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” “Bye Bye” and “I’m Alright.”