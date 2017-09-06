Brentwood’s Swift Water Team returns from Houston

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a six-day deployment to Houston, Texas, Brentwood’s Swift Water Team returned home Wednesday.

During their first two days helping the flooded city after Hurricane Harvey, they worked southwest of the city to provide support to rural areas. They were required to be completely self-sufficient.

Williamson County and TEMA provided communication and logistical needs throughout the deployment.

Brentwood Fire Engineer John Russ, who was a member of the team said, “While there is still so much to be done with regards to relief efforts in Houston, Hurricane Irma now has her eye on the eastern seaboard and many agencies like us, could once again be called upon to assist in the coming days.”

Russ said, “We relied on cots and tents we had brought with us. The community also showed so much appreciation to all the responders with a steady flow of food and bottled water. We really appreciate their hospitality while we were there.”

Last Saturday morning, the team worked with the Houston Fire Department to conduct welfare checks on residents who chose to shelter in place.

And later, Brentwood joined efforts with local partners like the Franklin Fire Department, Knoxville Fire Department, and Williamson County Sherriff’s Office to form Strike Team 15. This specialized group checked several homes and structures for damage.

According to the Brentwood Fire and Rescue team, crews documented residents who chose to stay and remain sheltered in place and evacuated individuals by boat from flooded subdivisions and apartment complexes.

