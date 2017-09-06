Blackman Middle students collect supplies for school in hurricane-ravaged Texas

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students at Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro have collected supplies for some students in hurricane-ravaged Texas.

According to assistant principal, James Festervand, one of his teachers adopted a class from a Houston school.

“She’s had so many supplies brought in from around town and through her students that we can probably adopt the whole school and restock every student with supplies,” Festervand said.

About 80 percent of the Texas’ school’s students are on free or reduced lunches.