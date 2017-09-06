After weeks of collecting, Tennessee group ready to ship out to Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After weeks of fundraising and gathering donations through word of mouth, a local group is nearly ready to ship out to Texas.

They’re called Tennessee for Texas, and it was organized by business leaders from all around Wilson County.

Most that make up the group were a part of another effort in sending care packages and donations down to Gatlinburg following devastating fires last fall.

Tennessee for Texas has also received generous donations from Bargain Hunt as well as the Lebanon Police Department.

Their job though is far from over, and they’re still hoping to fill at least two trailers with the following items before next week:

“We’ve gotten so many donations. The outpouring of support, I don’t even know where to start with thanks,” said Kevin Jones, with All Things Outdoor LLC. “It really means a lot for me to be able to make this happen, that we can all pull together and put our daily lives on hold, and make this happen, so that we can help other people out. It’s Tennessee, it’s what we do.”

Tennessee for Texas is also monitoring the situation in Florida as Hurricane Irma makes landfall. They’re considering sending some of the donations to that area if the need arises.

Donations can be dropped off in the Bargain Hunt parking lot at 1313 W Main Street in Lebanon through Monday at 10 p.m.

