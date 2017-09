GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sheriff’s department is searching for answers after three bulls were killed in Giles County.

It’s not clear when the killings took place, but it happened in the Robertson Fork area in the northeastern portion of the county.

A cash reward of $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible.

If you have information, please call the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 931-363-3505.