2 Gives Back: Smyrna Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On Sept. 6, News 2’s Paige Hill and a representative from Nissan of Cool Springs, the presenting sponsor of 2 Gives Back, delivered lunch to the Smyrna Police Department.

Sergeant Bobby Gibson spoke to Paige on Facebook Live about the department embracing the social media platform to help fight crime in their community.

Sgt. Gibson said they have used Facebook to keep the public informed about people police are looking for, crime trends in the area, and Smyrna community events.

He also said the department has gotten several leads from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites and he thanked the public for their support.

You can watch Paige’s interview with Sgt. Gibson at the WKRN-TV Facebook page.

Click here to see other recent News 2 Gives Back presentations.