14 crew members out of Murfreesboro return from helping in Texas

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fourteen personnel with the Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue team returned from helping with Hurricane Harvey relief on Wednesday.

The team left Houston, Texas, early Tuesday morning before debriefing in Nashville with the Tennessee Emergency Management Team and heading home to Murfreesboro.

They provided search and evacuations in different areas but mostly within Houston along assigned grids.

“The initial rescues had already been performed by the time we got to the Texas area, but essentially what we accomplished was going back in area where people refused to evacuate their homes and they may have been on dry land, but they were land locked in that they couldn’t get out for the water conditions around them. They couldn’t get in or out, so they were lacking supplies,” explained Chief Mark Foulks.

Officials say all 14 team members are safe and resting easy.

“They accomplished a lot while they were down there, all the Tennessee teams, and we’re proud of what they did while there were there,” the chief noted.