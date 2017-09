FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee man died in Texas on Tuesday while helping with Hurricane Harvey relief.

Lachlan Brian was working in Houston as an electric power lineman at the time.

He graduated from Franklin County High School, where he played football, in 2013. His former principal Roger Alsup confirmed his death to News 2.

Further details on Brian and his death weren’t immediately known.

