So far in 2017, Metro police’s vehicle stops are down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department’s publicly available data, there have been 165,398 vehicle stops so far in 2017 through Aug. 19.

This is a 19.3 percent drop in vehicle stops compared to the same time period in 2016, when there had been 204,960 stops.

The trend of fewer vehicle stops in 2017 is consistent across each of the department’s eight precincts.

Metro police also track how many arrests result from vehicle stops. So far in 2017, there have been 12,076 arrests, compared to 15,031 during the same time period in 2016. This represents a 19.7 percent decrease in arrests. The number of arrests made per traffic stop, for both 2016 and 2017, is around 7 percent.

Last October, a local activist group called Gideon’s Army released a report accusing the Metro police department of racial profiling and conducting nearly eight times the number of traffic stops as the nationwide average.

In January, Chief of Police Steve Anderson responded with an open letter to the Nashville community, explaining and defending his department’s practices.

News 2 reached out to Metro police for comment on this year’s data showing a drop in vehicle stops and did not get an immediate response.

