Shooting of juvenile under investigation in Pulaski

PULASKI, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway in Pulaski after a young teenager was shot Monday night.

The victim was shot at least one time around 7 p.m., according to Chief John Dickey with the Pulaski Police Department. A location wasn’t given.

An update on her condition wasn’t immediately known but her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police say it’s too early to if someone else shot the woman or if it was self-inflicted. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.