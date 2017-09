NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home in the Percy Priest Lake area was heavily damaged in a house fire early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 100 block of Timber Ridge Drive off Anderson Road around 2:30 a.m.

One side of the home was destroyed in the blaze.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital after experiencing complications with his breathing mask. He is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.