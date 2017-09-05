Preds named 12th man for Titans season-opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans will kick off the 2017 season Sunday against the Oakland Raiders at Nissan Stadium.

Members of the Nashville Predators have been named the Titans’ honorary 12th man for the game.

The Titans are returning the love after players showed their support for the Preds during their Stanley Cup playoff run.

P.K. Subban did a memorable turn as a 12th man during the Titans 2016 season and quarterback Marcus Mariota has waved the towel twice for the Preds.

The Titans are a one point favorite against the Raiders.

While a little thin in the wide receiver position, the Titans roster is largely healthy, according to head coach Mike Mularkey.

Now in his second season as coach, Mularkey said he has more weapons and the team is ready.

“There’s nothing like opening day, opening week in the NFL. Having a plan and putting it into place, this is the 2017 Titans and it’s good to get out here together with them,” said head coach Mike Mularkey.

“I want to be very prepared. I missed them guys twice, in preseason last year and in a season game here so I’m excited for this game,” said Titans’ tight end Delanie Walker.

It will be a big day for wide receiver Eric Decker who will take the field in his first regular season game as a Titan.

And a big day for his wife, also. Jessie James Decker will perform the National Anthem before the game.

Look for a full recap of the game Sunday night on Sports Extra immediately following News 2 at 10.

Monday is the return of Titans on 2 with Coach Mike Mularkey, right after News 2 at 6 at 6:30 p.m.