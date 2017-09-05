POLL: Do you think ‘Dreamers’ should be allowed to stay in the U.S.?

President Trump has rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), that protected young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents. The program will wind down over the next 6 months, giving Congress time to come up with an alternative plan.

News 2 wants to know…Do you think Congress can come up with a plan for immigration reform in the next 6 months?

Vote in our poll below, or click here from the News 2 app. Be sure to click “Continued Reading” to vote from your mobile device.