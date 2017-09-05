News 2’s Cory Curtis’ NFL Power Rankings for Week 1

The NFL season is here so it’s time for my Power Rankings to kickoff 2017…

What does it say about me that I have more fun ranking the teams at the bottom than at the top!? LOL

32. New York Jets – Todd Bowles could be the first coach in NFL history fired for winning a game. This team was built with 1 purpose in mind, pick first in the NFL Draft.

31. Indianapolis Colts – That’s right… Until they get Andrew Luck back they are a dumpster fire.

30. San Francisco 49ers – John Lynch has done a nice job so far rebuilding this team, but Brian Hoyer is on his 15th NFL team for a reason.

29. Cleveland Browns – They’ve drafted sooooo many players so high. Surely the have to be better right?

28. Jacksonville Jaguars – See Browns above

27. Buffalo Bills – I like some of the pieces, but they’ve discared so many I think they want to pick 2nd.

26. L-A Rams – I’m interested to see what the new coach can do with Jared Goff and if Cooper Kupp is as good as they say.

25. LA Chargers – A lot of people like them as a sneaky playoff team. They’ve got the Whiz, I can’t go there.

24. Chicago Bears – They may be better than expected, but I don’t know if it’s good enough for Mike Glennon to finish the season or John Fox to return next year.

23. Miami Dolphins – A playoff team last year, starting Jay Cutler this year.

22. New Orleans Saints – Is it me or is this division sneaky good this year. It could end up hurting the Saints record. Get Kamara on the field!

21. Detroit Lions – This team made the playoffs last year… Am I the only one wondering how?

20. Cincinnati Bengals – More weapons to cover up the fact that the Red Rifle is simply a mediocre quarterback. The Alex Smith of the AFC North.

19. Baltimore Ravens – They may give up only 9 points a game… And score only 6..

18. Minnesota Vikings – When will Dalvin Cook completely take over the backfield? Will it matter? Is Sam Bradford the Alex Smith of the NFC North.

17. Arizona Cardinals – A lot to like, but I think Carson Palmer is on fumes. Blaine Gabbert had some good moments in the preseason, man I hope they don’t fall for the banana in the tailpipe.

16. Houston Texans – This roster is still really good, but I’ve questions about the o-line and most important quarterback. Could Tam Savage even start for the Browns? Give the ball to Watson.

15. Denver Broncos – I give them credit for recognizing the Paxton Lynch is just not good. I see another .500 season in their future.

14. Philadelphia Eagles – Year 2 for Carson Wentz, can he take the next step and can Alshon Jeffery stay healthy?

13. Washington Redskins – Kirk Cousins didn’t even counter the Redskins offer… He is getting out of town on the first jet available to San Francisco!

12. Carolina Panthers – Cam is healthy and I love the addition of Christian McCaffrey to their offense because he can do it all and hopefully help Newton improve that 52% completion percentage.

11. Tampa Bay Bucs – The NFC’s version of the Titans. Evans, Jackson, OJ Howard… They could be up some points with Jameis Winston.

10. New York Giants – Another team loading up on weapons, but which Eli Manning are we going to see each week. LOVE Landon Collins, man can he play defense.

9. Kansas City Chiefs – Another roster that has a lot to like to it, but until Mahomes is ready Alex Smith is simply one and out in the post season.

8. Tennessee Titans – Peter King has them top 4, I can’t go there yet. Need the new secondary to prove itself and can that receiving corps stay healthy?

7. Oakland Raiders – They’ve got a lot of pieces, I’m in the minority though about Marshawn Lynch. I don’t think he will have much to give. Great match up to get started.

6. Green Bay Packers – They’ve got Aaron Rodgers, but is the defense good enough.

5. Dallas Cowboys – Will Prescott be able to duplicate last years magic? With that o-line they’ll be tough to beat.

4. Atlanta Falcons – That has to be one hell of a hangover.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers – I’ve liked them as Super Bowl contenders for years and I do again. Picking up Joe Haden is a huge get for them.

2. Seattle Seahawks – Jimmy Graham became Jimmy Graham again last year and now they’ve added Sheldon Richardson on defense… SMH

1. New England Patriots – 2 words…. Tom Brady.

Have fun and enjoy the season!!!!