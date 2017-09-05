Nashville weather balloons: Why data so far from the tropics is important

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Yesterday we learned that our National Weather Service office in Nashville will be launching four weather balloons a day rather than the standard two.

This will provide more upper air data to help determine what the steering currents for Hurricane Irma will be when the storm reaches the U.S.

So why is weather data from a location as far away from the tropics as Nashville so important?

The same upper air currents that are bringing us our big taste of fall-like air the next several days will likely become the biggest influence on Hurricane Irma when approaches the U.S. coastline.

As a matter of fact, locations from as far north as International Falls, Minnesota, are launching four balloons a day as well to gather more data on the cool spells future effects on the hurricane

Starting Wednesday, they will also have all southern National Weather Service offices from Texas eastward begin launching weather balloons twice a day.