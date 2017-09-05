Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died following a deputy-involved shooting Monday night in Lewis County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 from the Thousand Trails campground on Napier Road in Hohenwald around 10:30 p.m. to report that she was scared after having an argument with her armed, male traveling companion.

Two deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded to the campground.

The TBI reports deputies ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he refused, so a deputy fired, striking the man.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released, but agents said he and the female were from out of state.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

