Man accused of trafficking 15-year-old for sex in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 34-year-old man was arrested in a child sex trafficking investigation in DeKalb County.

Charles Denton is accusing of trafficking a 15-year-old girl for the purposes of commercial sex, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI says their investigation found Denton recruited the child through social media in early August. She was then transported from her house in DeKalb County to a motel in Nashville for the purposes of having her participate in commercial sex acts, according to a press release.

A grand jury indicted Denton on Aug. 25 with one count of trafficking for a commercial sex act.

Authorities subsequently arrested him and booked him into the DeKalb County jail on $250,000 bond.