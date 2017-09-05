Lab results from May drug bust find heroin is actually fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police shared what they call “disturbing” lab results on Tuesday regarding some drugs seized during a bust this past May.

Two bricks of drugs that weighed about 5 lbs originally thought to be heroin actually turned out to be fentanyl.

Police said the bricks contained around 100,000 doses of the drug.

It was seized in late May along with $2,000 cash. Four people were arrested. It’s not yet known if the drug’s identification will alter their charges at this time.

Fentanyl is commonly prescribed for pain management. It’s 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine.