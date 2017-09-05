Immigrants, lawmakers share concerns on DACA announcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local lawmakers and residents shared heir concerns ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected announcement to end DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, at a press conference Tuesday.

The event was held at Casa Azafrán, located at 2195 Nolensville Pike, at 10 a.m.

It was hosted by Conexión Américas and will feature remarks by recipients of DACA, policy experts and Congressman Jim Cooper.