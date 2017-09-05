Hurricane Irma disrupts travel as storm bears down on Caribbean

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Hurricane Irma bears down on the Caribbean Sea, travel across the region is being disrupted.

Aubrey and Francie Gordon, who got married in May, are scheduled to travel to the Dominican Republic later in the week for their honeymoon.

“Just my luck, the biggest storm in a decade is hitting the Atlantic right now right before we’re about to go on our honeymoon,” Aubrey said.

The Nashville couple is scheduled to fly from Nashville to Punta Cana on Thursday for a nine-day trip. Now they’re not sure if they’ll make it to the beach at all.

The storm has forced major airlines to cancel flights to and from the Caribbean region, leaving travelers in limbo.

The Gordons are hoping to salvage some of their trip, if Irma passes the Dominican Republic without causing too much damage.

“We’ve got one shot at a honeymoon,” said Francie. “So we need to be there.”

Travelers should sign up for phone notifications through the airlines so they can receive alerts when there are delays or cancellations.

