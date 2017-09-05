Franklin Road widening project begins, will last 3 years

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A big road widening project will impact people who choose to take Franklin Road instead of Interstate 65 for their commute

The project broke ground on Tuesday, and it will be great for things between Concord Road and Moores Lane when it is finished, but we will have to deal with the construction for now.

When it’s finished, there will be four driving lanes and one continuous turning lane. Right now, there are just two lanes, one in each direction, causing quite a back-up most days.

This is going to be a 2 ½ mile long stretch.

The best alternates are going to be Holly Tree Gap Road to Murray Lane or Moores Lane to Wilson Pike.

The construction will take about three years, so you will want to get used to the alternate routes or give yourself extra time on Franklin Road.