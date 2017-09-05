Former Tennessee representative has PAC to challenge Corker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former state representative says he’s formed a Political Action Committee, or PAC, “designed to defeat Tennessee U.S. Senator Bob Corker” in next year’s Republican primary.

Joe Carr, who received more than 40 percent of the vote for Lamar Alexander’s U.S. Senate seat in the 2014 Republican Primary, told News 2 he has now turned his attention to the PAC called Stand Firm America, which he quietly formed this summer.

“We have already raised more than half a million dollars in the bank in less than three weeks and we expect to raise more,” added Carr, who represented Rutherford County during his time in the Tennessee House from 2008 to 2014.

Carr said he cannot use the money raised from the PAC if he decides to enter the primary himself against Corker.

He is not alone in mulling over such a bid against Corker, who has not indicated yet if he will run for re-election.

Andy Ogles, director of the state chapter of Americans for Prosperity, is said to be interested, as is Tennessee Republican House member Andy Holt.

Businessman Larry Crim, who has run unsuccessfully as a Democrat for numerous offices, has indicated he will run now as a Republican against Corker.

Nashville attorney James Mackler has been running for months on the Democratic side.