East Nashville business fed up with dumping of tires on property

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville business owner is upset after somebody dropped a truckload of tires in his parking lot over the weekend.

It was the second time in less than a year, and now he is saying enough is enough.

“It was kind of a rude way to kind of start the day,” said Gary Goodlow, the owner of The Station.

After a long holiday, Goodlow returned to his work on Gallatin Pike to find 21 large tires left in the rear parking lot.

“They need to be recycled. It is just a matter of transporting them to a recycling center and paying a fee,” said Goodlow. This is not the first time that has he has been left to pick up garbage behind the former fire hall.

“This is the second time, but this time there is more tires. They are bigger,” said Goodlow.

According to Metro Councilman Brett Withers, East Nashville seems to be a target for people dumping tires.

“Littering is a fineable offense and it is just matter of catching the person and proving that they did it,” said Withers.

Goodlow suspects the culprits rather risk getting caught than to pay to have the tires recycled.

“The penalties for these guys if they get caught illegally dumping them is so low, it is just kind of a normal cost of doing business,” Goodlow told News 2 on Tuesday.

He said the fines do not match the inconvenience of the crime.

“It’s just a slap on the wrist. There is really not much of a deterrent,” said Goodlow.

Withers said most fines are set by the state constitution so it will be up to our lawmakers to make the changes.

“My understanding though is that this an elevated fine, fineable offense, but you do have to go to environmental court,” the councilman said.

Goodlow knows it is a petty crime, but it is still disrespectful to him and his customers.

“It feels like a personal slap in the face to find somebody treating this property with so much disrespect,” he said.

Now, he expects to have to pay more than $5 a tire to get rid of them.

“Last time I had to pay to dispose of them. I anticipate that is going to happen again this time,” said Goodlow.

The business does not have cameras, but a nearby construction site may have got a look at who dumped the tires. Goodlow said he plans to add cameras to all sides of his building very soon.